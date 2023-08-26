Tennessee Titans starting guard Daniel Brunskill injures knee, questionable to return

Tennessee Titans starting right guard Daniel Brunskill headed back to the locker room early in the first quarter of the Titans' preseason game vs. the New England Patriots and is questionable to return.

Brunskill signed with the Titans as a free agent from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and has lined up as one of the team's starting offensive linemen since minicamp. After Brunskill left the game he was replaced at right guard by Jordan Roos. Brunskill did not head to the locker room immediately after his injury but rather waited until he'd been off the field for three plays plus a defensive drive to walk back under his own power.

Beyond Roos, the Titans' other backup options on the offensive line include veterans Justin Murray, Corey Levin and Xavier Newman.

The Titans have more new pieces on the offensive line than any NFL team for 2023. In addition to Brunskill, the Titans are starting free agent signees Andre Dillard and Chris Hubbard at left and right tackle and first-round pick Peter Skoronski at left guard. The lone returning starter from last year's unit, Aaron Brewer, has bumped inside from guard to center.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Daniel Brunskill, Titans starting guard, injures knee vs. Patriots