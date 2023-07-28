Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry started the NFL RB support group chat. Here's why

Derrick Henry saw a tweet that made him mad and decided to do something about it. It really was as simple as that.

Speaking to media Friday, the Tennessee Titans' superstar running back admitted it was he who started the group text message chain linking the NFL's best running backs together in a quest for better pay for the league's best ball-carriers. The summit was a response to a tweet from ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller arguing that teams shouldn't resign veteran running backs beyond franchise tagging them once, an idea that Henry took umbrage with online and, evidently, in his relationships.

Derrick Henry explains why he started the RB group chat pic.twitter.com/bVF8MFVKeS — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) July 28, 2023

"I think of the future," Henry said. "Guys, they got tagged. I got tagged. I had to go through that process. It’s tough right now. We just want to do anything possible to help show our value and do it on the field but definitely try to be together as a movement to improve the situation. There’s been times where the running back sometimes touches the ball more than the quarterback. Just trying to show that we are valuable as any other position. Use us in commercials and all over the place. We just want our shared due."

Three running backs were put on the franchise tag by their teams this offseason: New York Giant Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas Raider Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboy Tony Pollard. All three rushed for 1,000 yards last season, with Jacobs winning the league rushing title, but none were able to sign long-term contracts with the franchises that drafted them.

The franchise tag is a tool teams can use to lock would-be free agents that they drafted into one-year contracts equal to the value of the average of the top-five largest salaries at that players' position. Henry was franchise tagged himself in 2020, but the Titans were able to agree to a four-year contract before Henry reached a point where he might've had to hold out.

That hasn't been the case for Pollard, Jacobs or Barkley. Barkley signed a one-year deal for 2023, Pollard signed his franchise tag and Jacobs is holding out through the preseason until he can agree to a long-term contract. This comes in the same offseason where veteran running backs like Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette remain unsigned.

Situations like these are why Henry started the group chat and why Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who reportedly requested a trade this offseason, came up with the idea to have a Zoom call to discuss the future for the position group.

"I think it’s just getting our message out there," Henry said. "Revisiting the subject about the season. We’ve been tracking guys, trying to help each other as much as possible. That was a great start on that Zoom call and the dialogue."

Henry's contract expires at the end of the 2023 season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March 2024, shortly after he turns 30 years old. He says he didn't have his personal future on his mind when starting the group chat, but instead wanted to help the players on the franchise tag in a display of running backs helping running backs.

"On that Zoom call we had a good dialogue," Henry said. "We definitely revisited that and doing it again. Any way that we can help each other as a group. We’re trying to better the market for us in the future."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Titans Derrick Henry started group chat to support RBs everywhere