Tennessee Titans signing veteran OT Chris Hubbard to help with O-line depth

The Tennessee Titans are adding veteran help at offensive tackle.

The Titans are signing nine-year NFL veteran Chris Hubbard, Hubbard's representatives confirmed to The Tennessean. Hubbard has started 49 games since 2014, including one last year for the Cleveland Browns. The Titans worked Hubbard out, along with fellow veteran George Fant, over the weekend as they look to add depth at right tackle while starter Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games of the season.

Hubbard hasn't been a primary started since 2019; he's only started six games in the last three seasons. But he has a wealth of experience at guard and tackle.

Petit-Frere will not be able to play until the Titans' Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons because he's serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Behind Petit-Frere, the Titans' options at right tackle were Jamarco Jones, Andrew Rupcich, Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu before signing Hubbard.

The Titans have not yet confirmed the signing, nor have they announced the offsetting roster move to go along with the signing.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans signing veteran OT Chris Hubbard