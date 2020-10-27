Tennessee Titans signing Will Compton to practice squad

Back to where it all started. Signing to the Titans practice squad Possibly the biggest practice squad signing in @NFL history Credit @BussinWTB for breaking the news. — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 27, 2020





Less than one full day after the Tennessee Titans waived linebacker Will Compton, The Boy is back again. According to Compton himself, he is signing on to the Titans’ practice squad.

Now, one of the fan-favorites in Nashville is staying right where he is.

Compton has played in five games for Tennessee this season, with the vast majority of his work coming on special teams.

There was a very different tone on Monday, though, as Compton released this statement on Twitter after being waived by Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

Today stung. Appreciate all of you reaching out. Even you mean bastards that slide in the comments I will adapt and improvise like always I will also continue being the biggest supporter of The Boys and throwing 7 diff. kinds of smoke all year long You can’t keep the boy down — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 27, 2020





Prior to spending the 2019 season with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, Compton was a member of the Titans in 2018, his first stint with the team.

As it stands now, the Titans have 51 players on their 53-man roster. We expect cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to be activated off IR this week, and perhaps fellow inside linebacker Daren Bates will get promoted to take Compton’s roster spot, but nothing has been made official yet.