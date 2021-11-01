Tennessee Titans are signing Adrian Peterson

The Tennessee Titans are preparing for the rest of the season sans Derrick Henry.

The two-time leading rusher has a broken bone in his foot and that leaves a gaping hole in the AFC South leader’s backfield.

They are trying to fill it with a legendary running back.

The Titans are signing 36-year-old Adrian Peterson, the fourth-leading rusher in NFL history with 14,820 yards.

This will be Peterson’s first time with an AFC team.

Peterson got most of his yardage as a Minnesota Viking. He played for the Detroit Lions in 2020. He also has been with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Henry was leading the league with 937 rushing yards coming out of Week 8.