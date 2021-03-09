Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

The Tennessee Titans announced the signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson on Tuesday. Johnson finished the 2020 campaign as a member of the team’s practice squad.

The 26-year-old wideout went undrafted out of Texas back in 2016 and has played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts the past four seasons.

In 2020, Johnson played in 11 games for the Colts, totaling 14 receptions for 255 yards but no touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 when he finished with 17 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee was sorely lacking depth at the wide receiver position last season and needs to address that issue this offseason.

It’s possible the Titans will have to replace Corey Davis, who is set to be a free agent, and the team has already cut Adam Humphries and chosen not to tender Kalif Raymond, so there’s a lot of work to do.

Johnson certainly won’t solve the Titans’ biggest issues, but he could help fill out the depth chart and serve as a deep threat should he make the roster out of training camp.

