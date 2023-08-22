The Tennessee Titans signed kicker Michael Badgley on Tuesday and also released kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.

The Washington Commanders cut Badgley on Sunday. He appeared in one exhibition game with the Commanders. He didn't attempt a field goal and made one extra point.

It's the second time Badgley has been in the Titans organization, although briefly. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 10, 2021 and promoted to the active roster the following day but was released on Sept. 13 after missing his only field goal attempt.

Badgley, 25, was released ahead of Detroit Lions veterans reporting to training camp in July.

He made 20 of 24 field goals and all 33 extra point attempts in 12 games with the Lions last season. He joined the Lions in October and helped to stabilize a poor kicking game.

Badgley signed with Detroit in October, after the Lions had cycled through nine other kickers.

The former Miami star was an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. He was among the final cuts.

Badgley signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 11, 2018 and made his debut in Week 6. In 10 games, he made 15-of-16 field goals, including a 59-yarder, and was 27-of-28 extra points.

TREY WOLFF JOURNEY: Trey Wolff was a construction worker. Now he's battling for Tennessee Titans kicker job.

However he could never match the same success as a rookie with the Chargers.

In 2019, Badgley was 13-of-16 on field goals with the longest only 49. He made all 19 extra points.

In 2020, Badgley missed nine field goals and three extra points. It cost Badgley his job in training camp before the start of the 2021 season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans sign kicker Michael Badgley, cut Caleb Shudak, Trey Wolff