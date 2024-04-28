Tennessee Titans sign Iowa TE Steven Stilianos as undrafted free agent

The Tennessee Titans put their trust in Tight End U.

The Titans signed Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Steven Stilianos to an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.

A transfer from Lafayette, Stilianos spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Stilianos appeared in 18 games and started eight this past season with Iowa.

The 6-foot-5, 255 pound tight end caught eight passes for 96 yards. Stilianos had a long reception of 37 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Nebraska. It helped set up the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown drive of the day.

In his college career, Stilianos reeled in 73 grabs for 630 receiving yards with five touchdowns across 47 games played and 30 starts.

Stilianos joins defensive tackle Noah Shannon and defensive end Joe Evans as Hawkeyes that have signed undrafted free agent deals following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft. Shannon was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders and Evans was signed by the Baltimore Ravens.

