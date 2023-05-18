The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms Thursday with tight end Alize Mack, who last played in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

The Notre Dame graduate had 28 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown this past season in the XFL.

Mack (6-foot-5, 247 pounds) had 68 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his career at Notre Dame. He had 34 receptions for 716 yards and four TDs as a senior.

(From left) Lions tight ends Hunter Thedford, Brock Wright and Aliz Mack on the field during training camp at the Allen Park facility on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL by the New Orleans Saints.

Mack spent part of the the 2019 season on the Saints practice squad. He later spent time on the practice squads with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

LEARNING FROM VRABEL: How Tennessee Titans' free-agent signees learned fast playing for Mike Vrabel is different

TREYLON BURKS HEALTH UPDATE: Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks opens up about rookie breathing issues, being WR1

He was waived by the Packers in the 2022 preseason, placed on injured reserve and then released. Two months later Mack was selected in the XFL Draft.

The Titans now have seven tight ends including Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle, Kevin Rader, Justin Rigg and Thomas Odukoya.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans sign former XFL tight end from Notre Dame