Tennessee Titans re-sign Anthony Firkser to one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly inked yet another one of their tight ends who played significant snaps during the 2020 campaign.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Firkser and Tennessee have agreed to a one-year deal, although the exact financials are not yet known. Firkser entered the offseason as a restricted free agent.

With this signing, the Titans have now inked two of their tight ends in the past two days, as the team also agreed to terms with Geoff Swaim on Tuesday.

Firkser has always been limited because of his lackluster blocking skills, but his prowess as a pass-catcher is undeniable. In 2020, Firkser totaled career-highs in receptions (39) and yards (387), while also scoring one touchdown.

#Titans could have retained Firkser with a tender as a restricted free agent. Instead they struck a deal with him. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 17, 2021

With Jonnu Smith heading to New England, Firkser could assume the role of the team’s primary pass-catching tight end, but until he shores up his blocking, he doesn’t figure to dominate snaps.

There has even been some speculation that Firkser could assume a significant role in the slot now that Adam Humphries has been released, as the 26-year-old Harvard product has lined up there plenty in the past.