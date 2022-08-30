Breaking news:

Tennessee Titans set 53-man roster: Here's who did — and didn't — make the cut

Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans announced 28 cuts Tuesday to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season.

Here's the Titans' 53-man roster, by position:

Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster

QUARTERBACK (2)- Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis

RUNNING BACK (5)- Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Tory Carter (FB), Julius Chestnut

WIDE RECEIVER (5)- Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath

TIGHT END (3)- Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chig Okonkwo

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)- Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Nicholas Petit Frere, Dillon Radunz, Corey Levin, Dennis Daley, Jamarco Jones

OFFENSIVE LINE HELP: Tennessee Titans acquire offensive lineman Dennis Daley in trade with Carolina Panthers

WHY TITANS MOVED ON FROM KERN: Explaining Tennessee Titans' decision to cut punter Brett Kern in favor of Ryan Stonehouse

CALEB FARLEY'S MINDSET: The path forward for Caleb Farley, in Year 2 with Titans, will be the only one he knows: 'I'm not a quitter'

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)- Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, DeMarcus Walker, Naquan Jones, Da’Shawn Hand, Kevin Strong

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4)- Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver

INSIDE LINEBACKER (4)- David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham, Chance Campbell, Dylan Cole

SECONDARY(11)- Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Ugo Amadi, Joshua Kalu, Lonnie Johnson, A.J. Moore, Tre Avery

SPECIALISTS (3)- Randy Bullock (PK), Morgan Cox (LS), Ryan Stonehouse (P)

Reserve/PUP* (2)- LB Monty Rice, PK Caleb Shudak

*= Doesn't count against 53-man roster

Which players did Tennessee Titans cut?

Here’s who was let go:

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster: Who did — and didn't — make the cut

