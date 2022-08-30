Tennessee Titans set 53-man roster: Here's who did — and didn't — make the cut
The Tennessee Titans announced 28 cuts Tuesday to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season.
Here's the Titans' 53-man roster, by position:
Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster
QUARTERBACK (2)- Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis
RUNNING BACK (5)- Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Tory Carter (FB), Julius Chestnut
WIDE RECEIVER (5)- Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath
TIGHT END (3)- Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chig Okonkwo
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)- Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Nicholas Petit Frere, Dillon Radunz, Corey Levin, Dennis Daley, Jamarco Jones
DEFENSIVE LINE (7)- Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, DeMarcus Walker, Naquan Jones, Da’Shawn Hand, Kevin Strong
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4)- Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver
INSIDE LINEBACKER (4)- David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham, Chance Campbell, Dylan Cole
SECONDARY(11)- Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Ugo Amadi, Joshua Kalu, Lonnie Johnson, A.J. Moore, Tre Avery
SPECIALISTS (3)- Randy Bullock (PK), Morgan Cox (LS), Ryan Stonehouse (P)
Reserve/PUP* (2)- LB Monty Rice, PK Caleb Shudak
*= Doesn't count against 53-man roster
Which players did Tennessee Titans cut?
Here’s who was let go:
S Tyree Gillespie
G/C Hayden Howerton
G/C Willie Wright
CB Tre Swilling
P Brett Kern
LB Joe Jones
WR Mason Kinsey
WR Reggie Roberson
TE Thomas Odukoya
TE David Wells
DL Sam Okuayinonu
DL Jayden Peevy
LB Jack Gibbens
OLB David Anenih
OL Xavier Newman-Johnson
S Theo Jackson
DB Chris Jackson
DB Greg Mabin
OL Jalen McKenzie
OL Andrew Rupcich
TE Tommy Hudson (injured)
