Tennessee Titans set 53-man roster: Here's who did — and didn't — make the cut

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) When Chip Kelly signed a four-year extension to remain as UCLA's coach, making changes to his defensive staff was at the top of his to-do list. When the Bruins open the season Saturday at the Rose Bowl against Bowling Green, the defense will have only two starters and one assistant returning from the unit that took the field nine months earlier in the regular-season finale against California. ''I think (the staff has) meshed well as a group in presenting the package and making sure the group has grasped it before going on to the next step,'' Kelly said.