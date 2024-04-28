Tennessee Titans select NFL Draft picks, undrafted free agent signees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With the 2024 NFL Draft wrapping up, the Tennessee Titans were able to draft seven players during the draft and even more in free agency.

The following players were drafted by the Titans and will be heading to Nashville:

Offensive Tackle JC Latham (Alabama) – 1st Round, 7th pick

Defensive Tackle T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) – 2nd Round, 38th pick

Linebacker Cedric Gray (North Carolina) – 4th Round, 106th pick

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (Lousiville) – 5th Round, 146th pick

Wide Reciever Jha’Quan Jackson (Tulane) – 6th Round, 182nd pick

Safety James Williams (Miami) – 7th Round, 242nd pick

Edge Rusher Jaylen Harrell (Michigan) – 7th Round, 252nd pick

The Titans also added some players by signing them after the draft.

Atlanta Falcons select NFL Draft picks, undrafted free agent signees

A list of the players that signed with the Titans can be found here:

Cornerback Robert Javier (Towson University)

Running Back Dillon Johnson (Washington/Mississippi State)

Defensive Tackle Isaiah Iton (Rutgers/Ole Miss)

Defensive End Khalid Duke (Kansas State)

Kicker Brayden Narveson (North Carolina State)

Safety Keaton Ellis (Penn State)

Tight End Steven Stilianos (Iowa)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.