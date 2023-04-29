Tennessee Titans select Jaelyn Duncan with No. 186 pick in sixth round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Jaelyn Duncan, a tackle from Maryland, with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Duncan, who is 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

The Titans chose Peter Skoronski, an offensive lineman from Northwestern, with the 11th overall pick in the first round on Thursday. They selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the second round on Friday. Their other pick Friday was Tulane running back Tyjae Spears, who was the 81st overall pick in the third round. They picked Josh Whyle, a tight end from Cincinnati, with the 147th overall pick in the fifth round on Saturday.

