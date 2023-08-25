Tennessee Titans score updates vs. New England Patriots: Final NFL preseason game

The Tennessee Titans' run through the 2023 preseason ends Friday night with a matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Titans and Patriots face off at Nissan Stadium (7:15 p.m.) in each team's last test before the regular season begins. The Titans split their first two preseason matchups, with a loss against the Chicago Bears and a win vs. the Minnesota Vikings. This matchup will be the Titans' lone home game in the preseason.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has hinted that a number of his team's veterans might see a little bit of action vs. the Patriots. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn't taken a preseason snap since 2019, but Vrabel said there's a possibility Tannehill could see a little action Friday. Defensive veterans like outside linebacker Harold Landry and safety Amani Hooker have also indicated they might play a little bit for the first time this preseason.

Beyond the starters, all eyes will be on the Titans' backup quarterback battle. Second-year passer Malik Willis took all but two of the Titans' quarterback reps vs. the Vikings, getting an extended chance to win the second-team role with rookie Will Levis battling an injury. But Levis returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday and will need to make the best of his opportunities to keep pace with Willis.

This will be one of the final opportunities for Vrabel and the Titans' coaches to evaluate their 90-man roster before next Tuesday, Aug. 29, when the NFL requires teams to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Follow below for live updates as the Titans take on the Patriots.

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots: Live updates

Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins also dressed

Hello from Nissan Stadium. Final preseason game is tonight, and most of the #Titans starters are in uniform. That includes Ryan Tannehill, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons ... Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins just jogged out in uniform, too. We'll see if everyone plays. — Gentry Estes (@Gentry_Estes) August 25, 2023

Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis in uniform

All 3 #Titans QBs in uniform pregame. — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) August 25, 2023

Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill both getting loose for the #Titans pregame here at Nissan pic.twitter.com/xl2imHQX1F — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) August 25, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans score vs New England Patriots: NFL preseason live updates