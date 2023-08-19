Tennessee Titans score updates vs Minnesota Vikings in 2023 NFL preseason

After a week of joint practices, the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are meeting up for a preseason showdown.

The Titans and Vikings face off at 7 p.m. from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, bringing an end to a week that saw the teams battle each other in a pair of training camp practices. The Titans' defense proved to be fearsome in the two practices while both offenses tried their best to play efficient amid extremely windy conditions.

Two notable injuries made headlines for the Titans this week, with receiver Treylon Burks leaving Wednesday's practice with a left leg injury and quarterback Will Levis going inside from Thursday's practice early for undisclosed reasons. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks isn't expected to miss much time but will need to rehab before he returns from his injury. He didn't give any update on Levis' status for Saturday beyond saying the team will have to see what happens.

Missed time for Levis could mean prolonged exposure for second-year passer Malik Willis. Willis and Levis alternated every other drive in the Titans' first preseason game, a loss versus the Chicago Bears last weekend.

This matchup against the Vikings is the second of three preseason matchups for the Titans; they also will face the New England Patriots next week.

Follow below for live updates of the Titans vs. the Vikings.

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings: Preseason live updates

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans score updates vs Vikings in 2023 NFL preseason