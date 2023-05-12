Tennessee Titans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After high expectations in the 2022 season, the 7-10 Tennessee Titans hope to grow on their pains from last season. There are numerous questions surrounding this year’s Tennessee team, such as who will be QB 1 come Week 18? Will it be Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, or newly drafted Will Levis? What will the Titans do with Derrick Henry? There are numerous questions that will remain unanswered for now. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Titans 2022 Record : 7-10 (missed playoffs)

Head Coach : Mike Vrabel

Key Players : Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Jeffery Simmons (DT)

Titans 2023 NFL draft results

Tennessee Titans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Dolphins

