Tennessee Titans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After high expectations in the 2022 season, the 7-10 Tennessee Titans hope to grow on their pains from last season. There are numerous questions surrounding this year’s Tennessee team, such as who will be QB 1 come Week 18? Will it be Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, or newly drafted Will Levis? What will the Titans do with Derrick Henry? There are numerous questions that will remain unanswered for now. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Titans 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Mike Vrabel
Key Players: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Jeffery Simmons (DT)
Tennessee Titans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Baltimore Ravens (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/2 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 10: 11/12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at. Miami Dolphins (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 15: 12/17 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Steelers
Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Dolphins
