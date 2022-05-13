Tennessee Titans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Mike VrabelFootball head coach
- Ryan TannehillLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans made it to the Divisional Round last season, before being eliminated in a 19-16 loss to the Bengals. But 2022 is a new year, and the full 18-week NFL schedule has now been released, with the Titans set to start their campaign hosting the Giants Week 1. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Titans 2021 record: 12-5 (lost Divisional)
Head coach: Mike Vrabel
Key players: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Kevin Byard (S)
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Titans schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m., Fox
Week 2: 9/19 at Bills (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 4: 10/2 at Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 5: 10/9 at Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 8: 10/30 at Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Week 9: 11/6 at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 11: 11/17 at Packers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13: 12/4 at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/18 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Texans (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
Week 17: 12/29 vs. Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Jaguars, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Bills
Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Chiefs
Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Packers
Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs Cowboys
Tennessee Titans schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk