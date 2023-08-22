Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis on injury: 'It's nothing too serious'

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis is just following directions at this point.

Levis was at Titans training camp practice Tuesday out of uniform, mostly relegated to charting plays and supporting fellow quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on a team scrimmage day. Willis did go through stretching routines with his teammates and threw a few passes during special teams periods but was otherwise unavailable as he continues to recover from the lower body injury he sustained last Thursday that also kept him out of Saturday's preseason game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

"I just had something happen in a practice that just came up," Levis said. "I went to the medical staff and I’m just following their directions in the best way to attack it and get better. It’s nothing too serious but I’m just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery."

Levis said he's unsure if he'll be able to play in the Titans' final preseason game vs. the New England Patriots on Friday but he's "aiming for" that outcome. Titans coach Mike Vrabel added that he's hopeful Levis will play but he doesn't know if he will or not.

The rookie who the Titans selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft admits he was frustrated by the injury at first but Vrabel helped him put the setback in perspective.

"I think the first couple days that I had it and found out I wasn’t going to play in Minnesota, I was definitely down," Levis said. "Coach Vrabes was quick to know that I was upset and pick me up and say ‘Keep your head up, you can’t do anything about it. You’ve got to be smart with it and just listen to the trainers and do whatever you can as a teammate when you’re not able to play.’ That’s just the approach I’m taking."

After sustaining the injury, Levis did go through warmups before the Vikings game two days later. He came out in uniform and took reps before the game, but he says that was a product of following the directions the athletics trainers outlined for him.

Since then, Levis said he's been able to participate in every phase other than full-speed practices. That's included film sessions, team meetings, quarterback meetings and being involved in play installation.

Levis didn't say much on the severity of his injury but did say the fact that it happened in the preseason led to the decision to hold him out of the Vikings game.

"It was the medical staff’s decision and the coaching staff’s decision," Levis said. "I guess maybe regular season or something like that it might’ve been different. But it wasn’t my call."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Will Levis injury update before Patriots game