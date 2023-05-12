Tennessee Titans rookie camp what to watch, starting with Will Levis, Peter Skoronski

Every player the Tennessee Titans picked in the 2023 NFL Draft arrives in Nashville with at least one big question to answer.

The Titans will open rookie minicamp to media viewing on Saturday, showcasing publicly for the first time the six selections they made. With so much roster turnover this offseason, there's plenty of intrigue about where and how the rookies will fit into the Titans' plans.

Here's one storyline we'll be monitoring for each of the Titans' six rookies at minicamp this weekend.

Is Peter Skoronski playing tackle, guard or both?

It's minicamp, so it'll be tough to tell too much about an offensive lineman like Skoronski, the Titans' first round pick. But so much of the conversation about Skoronski revolves around whether the Titans are going to try him at tackle, the position at which he excelled in college, or guard, the position at which his size profiles him.

The likeliest scenario is Skoronski takes reps everywhere, displaying the versatility the Titans raved about when picking him. But seeing where he looks most comfortable will be the biggest storyline all offseason long.

How accurate is Will Levis?

The Titans traded up to pick Levis as a project quarterback in the second round. There's no question about Levis' arm strength or athleticism. But there are a few questions about Levis' accuracy and the touch he puts on passes that don't need to be fired as hard as possible.

Levis' biggest tests will be how he makes decisions against live defenses. But if he's mostly throwing against air Saturday, it'll be interesting to see the arcs of his throws and how he looks throwing to receivers with which he's just building chemistry.

How involved is Tyjae Spears in the passing game?

The Titans drafted Spears as a running back in the third round, but with Derrick Henry still on roster it's unlikely Spears will be involved in many first- and second-down packages. Spears' ability to catch passes and protect the quarterback on third down will be a huge indicator of how often he gets on the field.

Watching Spears' route running and catching abilities develop could be the difference between a big role in 2023 and a de facto redshirt year.

How many ways will the Titans use Josh Whyle?

Fifth-round pick Josh Whyle is a big, athletic tight end. But he's also got experience playing receiver and lined up some as a fullback and an H-back in college. One of coach Mike Vrabel's major talking points this offseason has been adapting personnel packages so the Titans are less predictable based on which players are on the field.

It's probably asking too much of Whyle to play multiple positions in his first week of pro practices. But seeing just how many ways he can stand out goes a long way to discovering what the Titans' offense will look like.

How big is Jaelyn Duncan?

Duncan, the offensive lineman the Titans picked in the sixth round, played at 320 pounds at Maryland. Now he's listed on the Titans' roster at 306 pounds. Did he trim down for predraft workouts and plans on bulking back up? Or is the slimmer frame Duncan's new style?

How well does Colton Dowell keep up with his peers?

The Titans' first five picks all played for Power 5 colleges or at schools that played in New Year's Six bowl games during their tenures. Dowell, the Titans' seventh-round receiver, played at UT Martin in the FCS, formerly known as Division I-AA.

There's no doubting Dowell's athleticism, and his production in games against big programs like Tennessee and Boise State was impressive. But seeing how Dowell fares against the best of the best is the only way to know if his skills will translate from smaller college football to the NFL.

