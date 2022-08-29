Tennessee Titans releasing punter Brett Kern, team's longest-tenured player

Rookie Ryan Stonehouse has won the Tennessee Titans' punting job.

The Titans are releasing longtime punter Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and the team's longest-tenured player, a source with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Tennessean.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity, as final roster cuts have not yet been announced. NFL clubs must whittle their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

NFL PRESEASON WINNERS, LOSERS: Tom Brady, Jameis Winston look sharp in preseason debuts

ESPN first reported that the Titans were cutting Kern.

The 36-year-old Kern had been Tennessee's punter since 2009 when he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos. He became one of the league's best punters in Nashville, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

Brett Kern was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Titans.

But the 23-year-old Stonehouse, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, emerged as a stiff challenger. He shined in training camp and the preseason, flashing a strong leg. Stonehouse punted 13 times, with six landing inside the 20, in three preseason games.

The Titans save $2.2 million against the salary cap and will incur a $550,000 dead cap charge for releasing Kern, according to SpoTrac.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brett Kern, Titans' punter and longest-tenured player, being released