Tennessee Titans to release S Kenny Vaccaro after 3 seasons

The Titans are reportedly expected to release safety Kenny Vaccaro after 3 seasons with the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Vaccaro, like much of the rest of the defense, regressed in 2020 with the defense being 5th worst giving up 398.3 yards per game. Vaccaro was set to count as $6.9 million against the Titans’ salary cap in 2021. Cutting him will save Tennessee nearly $4 million

