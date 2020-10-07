Tennessee Titans release estimated injury report on Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans may not be back at the facility yet in wake of issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but the team did release an injury report.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was listed as a limited participant.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler (quad), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and left tackle Taylor Lewan (shoulder) were listed as full participants.

Here’s a complete look at the complete estimated injury report for both the Titans and the Buffalo Bills.

The @Titans did not practice today. Here’s an estimated Wednesday Injury Report for Sunday’s game vs Bills. pic.twitter.com/ASfWkCiVUK — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 7, 2020





The Titans are still set to face the Bills at noon on Sunday in Nissan Stadium.