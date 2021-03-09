  • Oops!
Report: Titans releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler after 3 seasons

Ryan Young
·Writer
Malcolm Butler’s time in Tennessee is over.

The Tennessee Titans released the cornerback on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Butler was three years into a five-year, $61 million deal with Tennessee.

Butler started every game last season with the Titans and racked up a career-high, by far, 100 total tackles and had four interceptions. He had 201 total tackles over his three seasons with the team, though he missed the second half of the 2019 season with a broken wrist.

The 31-year-old — who spent his first four years in the league with the New England Patriots, and is perhaps best known for his game-sealing interception in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX — is now set to become a free agent.

The decision to drop Butler will save the Titans more than $10 million in cap space.

Malcolm Butler of the Tennessee Titans
The Titans released cornerback Malcolm Butler on Tuesday after three seasons. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

