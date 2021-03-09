Report: Titans releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler after 3 seasons

Malcolm Butler’s time in Tennessee is over.

The Tennessee Titans released the cornerback on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Butler was three years into a five-year, $61 million deal with Tennessee.

After three seasons of a 5-year, $61.25M deal, Butler is released. It saves the #Titans more than $10M against the cap and makes Butler a free agent. https://t.co/uH2EuPK9Tz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Butler started every game last season with the Titans and racked up a career-high, by far, 100 total tackles and had four interceptions. He had 201 total tackles over his three seasons with the team, though he missed the second half of the 2019 season with a broken wrist.

The 31-year-old — who spent his first four years in the league with the New England Patriots, and is perhaps best known for his game-sealing interception in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX — is now set to become a free agent.

The decision to drop Butler will save the Titans more than $10 million in cap space.

The Titans released cornerback Malcolm Butler on Tuesday after three seasons. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

