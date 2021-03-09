Tennessee Titans release CB Malcolm Butler

Source: The #Titans have informed starting CB Malcolm Butler that he’s been released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly informed cornerback Malcolm Butler that he has been released, per multiple reports.

Butler was signed by the Titans back in 2018 and is coming off his best season in Nashville.

Butler was due to make $14.2 million in 2021. The Titans will absorb $4 million in dead money this year by letting him go but will save a shade over $10 million.