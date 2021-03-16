Tennessee Titans release Adoree’ Jackson, Dennis Kelly

In a shocking move, the Titans have announced the release of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Jackson’s contract would have become fully guaranteed on March 17, so the Titans will save over $10 million in cap space. The Titans have now parted ways with most of their starting secondary from last year losing Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Kenny Vaccaro . The Titans have also release offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, which will save the Titans about $5 million in 2021