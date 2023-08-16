Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks suffers apparent leg injury in Vikings joint practice

EAGAN, Minn. — Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

Burks, the second-year pro, went down after catching a pass approaching the end zone. He did not put pressure on his left leg. He was helped off the field by two members of the Titans training staff before sitting on the ground by a medical tent.

Burks was eventually taken off the field on a medical cart.

The Titans and Vikings will hold their second joint practice of the week on Thursday. After a day off on Friday, the teams will meet for a preseason matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m.

This post will be updated.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Treylon Burks injury: Tennessee Titans WR carted off in joint practice