Tennessee Titans’ QB situation ranked among best in NFL

Ryan Tannehill with the Titans has revived both his career and the Titans’ offense over two stellar seasons, won Comeback Player of the Year in 2019. The Titans find themselves with one of the better, more stable quarterback situations in the NFL, as Nick Shook of NFL.com writes. "Tennessee locked itself into Ryan Tannehill when it signed him to a four-year, $118 million deal last year". Tannehill has helped take the Titans to back-to-back playoff appearances and one division title