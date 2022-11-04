Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill listed as questionable for Kansas City Chiefs game

The Tennessee Titans are keeping the mystery alive about their quarterback situation heading into Sunday's game.

The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable for the game as he still recovers from a nagging ankle injury as of Friday. In addition to Tannehill, the Titans have also listed defensive tackles Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Strong and edge rusher Bud Dupree as questionable.

Tannehill missed the Titans' win over the Houston Texans last weekend. In his place, rookie Malik Willis started and was 6-for-10 passing with 55 yards and an interception. He also rushed five times for 12 yards. Tannehill was a limited participant in Titans practices on Wednesday and Friday and did not practice on Thursday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks for a receiver against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 23.

"He was limited today," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "(The decision) doesn't have to be made before (kickoff). The more time you have to treat and recover and make decisions the better."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Willis said he's still preparing as if he'll be the starter as he does every week. Now with one game of experience, Willis said he doesn't feel much different but he's thankful for the reps he has received.

"It was cool," Willis said. "It's just understanding how to prepare and what you need to prepare for, especially when you don't know. It was cool getting out there and getting my feet wet and getting to see how a live NFL game plays out."

Simmons hasn't practiced this week, though he didn't practice last week either and still played. Strong did not practice Friday and was limited Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. Dupree missed Friday's practice with an illness but had not been on the injury report before Friday.

Before missing the game in Houston, Tannehill had started 49 consecutive games since taking over as Titans quarterback in 2019.

