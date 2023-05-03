Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on 'deja vu' moment of drafting Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been here before.

Tannehill spoke to media Wednesday for the first time since the team drafted Will Levis, bringing in more competition in the quarterback room for the second consecutive year.

"We’ve been down this road before," Tannehill said. "It’s definitely a bit of a deja vu. Mike (Vrabel) and Ran (Carthon) make those decisions. It’s my job to go out and win football games."

The Titans traded up to the second pick in the second round on Friday to draft Levis, the big-armed thrower from Kentucky who dealt with consistency issues in college but was projected by many as a top-five pick because of his physical tools, intelligence and experience in pro-style systems.

This marked the second straight year the Titans used a Day 2 draft pick on a developmental quarterback who had fallen further than expected. The Titans picked Liberty's Malik Willis in the third round in 2022. Willis struggled as a rookie, failing to throw for more than 100 yards or a touchdown in any of his three starts.

Tannehill has one year remaining on his contract. Titans GM Ran Carthon said before the draft that he spoke with Tannehill this offseason to let the quarterback know where he stands in the organization but didn't divulge any details. On the night the Titans picked Levis, Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill is the team's starting quarterback with Willis at second string and Levis third.

"My process doesn’t really change," Tannehill added. "I like to believe that I’m giving my all every time I go out there and prep, whether it’s OTAs or Week 15. You want to have a process."

