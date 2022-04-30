Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 7 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round.

Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.

Now, the Titans have their quarterback of the future in Willis, which makes things a lot more interesting in 2022 and beyond.

Will Willis start in his rookie season? Not likely, but general manager Jon Robinson said how quickly Willis sees the field will ultimately depend on how quickly he picks things up.

“I think his role will be determined by how quickly he comes in here and learns the offense, improves, and gains the respect of his teammates; no different than any other player,” Robinson said.

Here’s more on the Titans’ new quarterback, who we believe has the highest ceiling of any signal-caller in this year’s draft.

Draft slide

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The overwhelming consensus was that Willis would be a first-round pick, and some experts even mocked him as high as No. 2 to the Detroit Lions.

So, you can imagine everyone’s surprise when Willis was still on the board going into Day 2, and that surprise was only magnified as he continued to fall into the third round.

At Tennessee’s spot in the third round, general manager Jon Robinson rightly said Willis was too good to pass up, and the Titans made their move up to make sure they landed him.

NFL pedigree with a Titans connection

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Willis has a family member who played in the NFL.

His uncle, James Anderson, was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2006 out of Virginia Tech and spent 10 seasons in the league, playing at linebacker.

After seven seasons with the Panthers, Anderson spent one apiece with the Chicago Bears (2013), Titans (2014), and New Orleans Saints (2015).

In his lone season with the Titans, Anderson appeared in seven games, with all of his snaps coming on special teams. He recorded six tackles.

Story continues

Transfer from Auburn

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Before playing for Liberty, Willis spent two years with the Auburn Tigers as a backup, where he was also a teammate of fellow Titans draft pick, Roger McCreary. Willis wisely transferred, which allowed him to shine with the Flames.

Unreal skill set

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Take one look at a scouting report for Willis and it’s very easy to see why there’s good reason to get excited.

He possesses elite arm strength and unreal athleticism that allows him to make sick plays with his legs. In his last two years at Liberty, Willis ran for 1,822 yards and 27 (!) touchdowns.

Willis has shown flashes of having the touch and accuracy to be able to make all the throws at the next level, although he needs to find more consistency there.

A combine star

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you caught the NFL Combine a few months back, you’d know Willis absolutely stole the show, both on and off the field.

Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? pic.twitter.com/BmFzUM66NU — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) March 3, 2022

Here’s more on his combine performance, per Logan Reardon of NBC Sports:

The Liberty quarterback was a star at the combine – on and off the field. Willis had all eyes on him and he delivered, with mostly accurate throws on deep shots and slants. Even though he didn’t run the 40-yard dash, the NFL already knows how fast and athletic the 22-year-old Willis is. Perhaps even more impressive than his drill work was Willis’ interviews, which reportedly left teams extremely impressed.

Jaw-dropping Willis stats

AP Photo/Kendall Warner

Here are some impressive stats for Willis, per NBC Sports’ Thor Nystrom (check out the entire thread at that hyperlink, it’s a must read):

-Willis’ 55.6 percent completion rate on throws 11-20 yards down the field and outside the numbers ranked first in the draft class.

-Willis’ PFF big-time throw rate was 11 percent, ranking No. 1 all-time, surpassing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

-Reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Auburn, which would have ranked seventh among wide receivers at this year’s combine.

Redshirt year

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

As we already mentioned, Willis might need some time to develop, which is fine with the Titans having Ryan Tannehill set to start in 2022. Tennessee is simply a great situation for the 22-year-old.

So, what does he need to work on? Our Shaun Calderon broke it down in his instant analysis of the Willis pick:

Willis’ steepest learning curve is going to come in the cognitive aspect of his game. He played in an extremely simplified offense at Liberty and will likely need some time to adapt to everything that comes with being a professional quarterback.

Other experts have pointed to his accuracy and decision-making as issues, but there’s no denying Willis has all the tools to become a star at the next level if he can be developed properly.

More NFL draft headlines

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

5 things to know about Roger McCreary

NPF VERY excited to block for Henry

Willis talks joining Titans, draft slide

Instant analysis, grade for Wills pick

Vrabes, JRob talk Willis’ 2022 role

Titans talk Malik Willis’ role in 2022

Malik Willis emotional after being drafted

Twitter reacts to Titans drafting Willis

Instant analysis, grade for Petit-Frere pick

Twitter reacts to Titans drafting Petit-Frere

McCreary unsure what role will be

Analysis, grade for Titans picking McCreary

Twitter reacts to Titans picking McCreary

What Burks said in first press conference

Report: Brown wanted out, stopped talking to Titans

Ryan Tannehill has yet to reach out to Treylon Burks

Burks makes Titans history, but get ready to feel old

See it: Treylon Burks in ‘Madden NFL’ video game

6 things to know about Treylon Burks

What pre-draft scouting reports said about Burks

Updated list of Titans picks after trades

Brown reveals Titans’ offer, says it was too low

Watch: Vrabel looked frustrated after Brown trade

Byard, Simmons not happy with Brown trade

Watch: Burks gets the call

Vrabel, Robinson explain Brown trade

Watch: Brown, Hurts celebrate trade over FaceTime

Burks reacts to being drafted, Brown trade

Instant analysis, grade for Burks pick

Instant analysis, grade for Brown trade

Titans trade back from No. 26 with Jets

Twitter reacts to Burks pick

Twitter reacts to Brown trade

1

1