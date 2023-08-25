Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis' final preseason audition comes vs team he loved the most

Will Levis has one last test before his first NFL regular season begins. And fittingly and it's against the team he grew up loving.

The Tennessee Titans host the New England Patriots on Friday (7:15 p.m. WKRN-TV 2) in their preseason finale. Levis, the rookie quarterback who the Titans' selected in the second round of the NFL draft in April, missed the Titans' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings with a lower-body injury last week but returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday. Levis described the injury as "nothing too serious", but Titans coach Mike Vrabel was noncommittal about Levis' status for Friday, saying the Titans will see how Levis feels before making any decisions.

If Levis is able to play, facing the Patriots would be a full-circle life moment. Levis grew up in Madison, Connecticut, a coastal town about 90 minutes south of Foxboro, Massachusetts, where the Patriots are based. Levis was about 6 months old when the Patriots hired Bill Belichick as coach and almost a year old when they drafted quarterback Tom Brady, Levis' childhood hero.

Levis' friends remember him being the kind of Patriots fan who would yell and scream at the TV every Sunday. As a high school senior, Levis hosted a watch party for the Patriots' comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Now he'll be on the opposite side, trying to navigate against a Belichick defense, preparing for the first season without Brady on a roster — he retired with the Buccaneers after last season — since Levis was in diapers.

Charting Will Levis' progress with Titans

Levis' first preseason has had its ups and downs. At times, he has looked like the player with the big arm who many projected to be a top-10 draft pick, even downright dominant at times in red zone periods. But he's also shown he needs to learn how to take what defenses give him and take some oomph off easy throws rocketed at nearby receivers.

He was just 9-for-14 passing with 85 yards and an interception in his first preseason game and had joint practices and the preseason game against the Vikings derailed by his injury. Upon returning to practice Wednesday, Levis only took live team reps in 7-on-7 periods and was 5-for-8 passing with two touchdowns.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was complimentary of Levis staying involved during the injury. Levis used Tuesday's practice as a chance to chart plays and watch the scrimmage from a different perspective. He also stayed involve in team meetings, which Tannehill said is often the hardest thing for young, injured players to do.

"When you’re injured, you’re not with the guys on the practice field," Tannehill said. "Sometimes you’re missing meetings, you’re getting extra treatment. So you don’t feel as in-tuned with things going on."

Levis and second-year passer Malik Willis have been competing for the role of Tannehill's backup throughout training camp. Willis has taken more of the second-team reps in 11-on-11 periods than Levis has, even before the injury. But good showings in preseason games tend to stick a little stronger in the memory and Levis has one last chance to make an impression like that Friday.

Assuming he can go.

"That’s what I’m aiming for," Levis said when asked if he'll be able to play. "I don’t know any timeline. I’m just going to take it one day at a time."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans QB Will Levis grew up New England Patriots fan, now faces them