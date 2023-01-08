Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs says arm was going forward on key sack-fumble vs. Jaguars

1
Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs exceeded expectations in his two-start, 17-day stint as the team's quarterback.

But his sack-fumble resulting in a Jaguars go-ahead touchdown late in Saturday's game at TIAA Bank Field turned the game upside down. The play was close, and the league's replay review quickly confirmed the sack, fumble and score. But Dobbs said his arm was going forward on the play, which flipped a 16-13 Titans lead to an eventual 20-16 loss.

"I felt like my arm was going forward," Dobbs said. "When you throw the ball and the ball goes forward after the guy hits you — I'm a physics guy. It's pretty simple that it's going forward. But as I said, I haven't seen the play. So I don't know when he hit me in the act of throwing. When you're on the road, they do a great job of not showing replays of big plays. I'll check it out on film and see, but that was definitely a tough one."

Jaguars defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins had a free shot at Dobbs from his backside, and Jenkins got the ball out as Dobbs was raising up to throw the ball. The ball rapidly bounced in front of Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, who got a running start and recovered the ball before sprinting 37 yards untouched for the game-winning score with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in regulation.

ESTES:Unpacking Tennessee Titans' season-ending gut punch vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TITANS REPORT CARD:An AFC South title slips away

RECAP:Tennessee Titans' season ends with loss to Jacksonville Jaguars after backbreaking sack-fumble

The play was automatically reviewed, as all scoring plays and turnovers are in the NFL. It was quickly confirmed; a slow-motion replay showed his arm coming up to throw as he was stripped. While Dobbs' hand was empty as he finished the motion forward, the play was very close.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel shrugged off a question about the play after the game and referenced the review by the league.

Dobbs was again OK in his second start, going 20-of-29 for 179 yards and a touchdown, interception and lost fumble along with 32 rushing yards. He led three straight first-half scoring drives, including the touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo.

But the fumble and return touchdown will be the lasting highlight from the game, even if Dobbs disagrees with the result.

"I felt like it was going forward, but the ref has to make a call, you know?" Dobbs said. "...Yeah, I just have to get the ball out a little bit quicker, feel that rush especially at that point in the game, and keep us in a better situation."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans' Joshua Dobbs: Arm going forward on key sack-fumble vs. Jaguars

