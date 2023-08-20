Tennessee Titans practices with New England Patriots canceled after Isaiah Bolden injury

The New England Patriots have canceled their joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in the wake of a scary injury suffered by rookie Isaiah Bolden in an exhibition game on Saturday night.

The Titans and Patriots were scheduled to meet for joint practices in Nashville on Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of the teams' preseason game on Friday (7:15 p.m.) at Nissan Stadium. But following Bolden's injury, overnight stay at a hospital in Green Bay and subsequent release Sunday morning, the Patriots have amended their plans and will be heading back to Massachusetts for practice and not coming to Nashville until Thursday.

These practices would've been the second set of joint practices the Titans participated in in as many weeks. The Titans spent last week in Minnesota practicing with the Vikings in advance of their preseason game which the Titans won 24-16 on Saturday.

Bolden was temporarily immobilized in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' game with the Packers. He had feeling in his extremities but was taken to the hospital for further tests before being released. The game was suspended following Bolden's injury.

The Patriots said Sunday that Bolden underwent "a series of evaluations" and was held for overnight observations. Bolden was to travel with the team Sunday.

"We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital," the Patriots added.

Longtime Patriots special teams standout Matthew Slater said Bolden's injury is "a reminder of the fragility of life."

“It’s not something we spend a lot of time thinking about, but the reality is all of us will have to wrestle with that at some point in time, every person who’s ever walked the face of this Earth. I think it’s unfortunate that it happens in this context and this setting because this is meant to be a joyful, celebratory experience," Slater told reporters.

