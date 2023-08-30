Tennessee Titans practice squad announced: Who did Titans bring back after cut day?

That didn't take long.

The Tennessee Titans have signed 16 players they waived Tuesday back onto their practice squad Wednesday morning. Per NFL rules, the Titans had to trim their roster down to just 53 active players Tuesday, which resulted in the Titans waiving almost 40 players over the course of the last week. One of those players, Thomas Odukoya, doesn't count against the limit of 16 practice squad players because he's the Titans' international exemption player.

The Titans also intent to sign kicker Cade York onto their practice squad, most recently with the Cleveland Browns, a source confirmed to The Tennessean, but the team has not yet announced that move.

Once the Titans waived these players, they were subject to being claimed by the 31 other teams in the NFL. If claimed, a player has to immediately be added onto a team's 53-man roster. But once the waiver deadline passed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, unclaimed players reverted to being free agents who can sign to practice squads anywhere.

Players on practice squads are eligible to practice with their teams but may not play in games unless they are elevated to the 53-man roster. They are also eligible to be signed away by the league's other teams provided they are signed directly to a 53-man roster and remain there for at least three games.

As such, the Titans elected to retain a number of players who cleared waivers. Here is the full list of players the Titans have announced they are bringing back on their practice squad:

Tennessee Titans practice squad signees 2023

LB Chance Campbell

DB Shyheim Carter

DL Michael Dwumfour

DB Eric Garror

WR Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR Mason Kinsey

DB Armani Marsh

DL T.K. McLendon

TE Thomas Odukoya

OLB Sam Okuayinonu

OL John Ojukwu

DT Kyle Peko

TE Kevin Rader

OL Jordan Roos

OL Andrew Rupcich

OLB Thomas Rush

