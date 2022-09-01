Tennessee Titans players, staff react to Brett Kern’s release

The Tennessee Titans made the difficult decision to part ways with longtime punter Brett Kern earlier this week.

According to Spotrac, the Titans are saving $2.2 million against the salary cap while carrying a $550,000 dead-cap hit for releasing Kern.

The 36-year-old had been with the organization since 2009 and gave the team a smooth transition from Craig Hentrich, who retired at the end of that season.

Ryan Stonehouse, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in April, will take over punting duties, but the Titans are apparently trying to keep Kern in their back pocket just in case things don’t work out with the rookie.

At the time of his release, Kern owned the franchise records for games played (197), punt attempts (923), punt yards (42,333), punt average (45.9), and punts landing inside the 20-yard line (373).

For the first time since January 2020, the media was allowed back into the Titans locker room on Wednesday. Naturally, most wanted to hear from players and staff on Kern’s release.

We heard from veterans in Taylor Lewan and Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, with whom Kern had a hilarious interaction in Week 17 last year, and both head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson.

Here’s what they said.

LT Taylor Lewan

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

#Titans Taylor Lewan is now the longest-tenured player on the team. He reflects on Brett Kern here. pic.twitter.com/aPCyrFLNQ9 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 31, 2022

DT Jeffery Simmons

Syndication: The Tennessean

Jeffrey Simmons says there isn't a day that he and Brett Kern didn't speak to each other. Says he's going to miss the hi-5s coming off the field and will miss the jokes that Kern had every day. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 31, 2022

One of the coolest guys I ever came across. Thank you my guy for all you have done for this organization. Gone miss the 🖐🏽 as I come off the field 😂…. @brettkern6 https://t.co/x4OUS7HBJm — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) August 29, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Kevin Byard called Brett Kern a great friend. Says Kern has been a great mentor and helped him progress in his faith. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 31, 2022

HC Mike Vrabel

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel: I can't thank @brettkern6 enough for his professionalism. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 31, 2022

GM Jon Robinson

Syndication: The Tennessean

#Titans GM Jon Robinson on parting ways with veteran punter Brett Kern: "His career here speaks for itself, he's been outstanding. I've got a ton of respect for him." — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 31, 2022

More from Robinson: “Brett embodies everything we look for in players for the Tennessee Titans,” Robinson said. “He has been at the top of his game for a long time in this league, has been an outstanding leader for us, and has been an excellent representation of the Titans in our community. I’m blessed to have worked with him, and on behalf of the entire organization, we wish him all the best moving forward.”

