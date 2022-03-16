Tennessee Titans plan to release WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to release wide receiver Julio Jones, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, freeing up $9.5 million in cap space.

Jones’ one season in Nashville was a disappointment. He battled a hamstring injury all year, forcing him to miss seven games. Even when healthy, Jones wasn’t very productive, reeling in 31 catches for 434 yards and one score.

His best game as a Titan came in Week 2, when he tallied a season-high six catches for 128 yards. Other than that, Jones never finished with more than 59 yards in any other regular season game. He did post six catches for 62 yards in the Titans’ divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s hard to say I’m shocked by this move after what happened with Julio in 2021, but I ultimately expected him to stay in some way, shape or form, especially after the Titans traded a second-round pick to acquire him.

Tennessee already entered this offseason needing help at wide receiver, and now that need becomes more dire. As things stand now, the Titans have A.J. Brown and a bunch of backups (at best) on their roster.

We expect Tennessee to be active in free agency soon, and it’s a certainty they’ll be taking at least one wide receiver early in the 2022 NFL draft.

