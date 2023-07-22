Tennessee Titans place Caleb Farley, Dillon Radunz on PUP list, reportedly work out veteran OLs

The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz on the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive back Josh Thompson on the non-football illness list. Both moves were announced Saturday by the Titans.

Farley and Radunz both finished last season on injured reserve; Farley last played on Nov. 13 before suffering a season-ending back injury, while Radunz tore his ACL on Dec. 18. Both are counted as a part of the team's 90-man active roster limit while on the PUP list during preseason.

Additionally, the NFL Network reported that the Titans worked out veteran offensive tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard on Saturday. Tennessee's need for offensive tackle depth increased when the league announced a six-game suspension for starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for violating the league's gambling policy.

The #Titans, looking for tackle help, worked out both FAs OT George Fant and Chris Hubbard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

Fant started seven games for the New York Jets last season while battling a knee injury after starting 29 total games at right or left tackle for the team in 2020 and 2021. He would be able to fill in for Petit-Frere to start the season if healthy and bring instant depth and versatility to a Titans offensive line that struggled last season.

Hubbard has played in 85 games with 49 starts over nine combined seasons with the Steelers and Browns. He missed most of the 2021 season with a torn triceps and was limited to a backup role in 2022 with Cleveland, but has starting experience at tackle and guard.

