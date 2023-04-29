Tennessee Titans picked Josh Whyle in the 2023 NFL Draft and his highlights show us why

The Tennessee Titans, in need of some pass catchers in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected former Cincinnati Bearcat tight end Josh Whyle with the 147th pick in the fifth round Saturday.

Whyle was an All-AAC performer, who had with 88 career catches for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Here are some video highlights that show why the Titans were high on Whyle:

8. Josh Whyle

Is a do it all tight end who possess the ability to play all three downs with plus athleticism.pic.twitter.com/jqzJlr1BA5 — Jesse Moeller (@JMoeller05) April 26, 2023

Whyle overcame a clavicle injury, which required surgery in his freshman season in 2018 to lead the Bearcats in receiving in 2020.

His size a 6-foot-7, 248 pounds makes him a force as a block as well as a receiver. He said he would like to get down to 230 pounds by the time the 2023 season starts.

Titans add a high upside tight end in Josh Whyle. Super long and athletic with great ball skills. Can create after the catch and win contested catches. He’s a F tight end who can move around and make plays: pic.twitter.com/wIetwsDYNg — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Whyle is huge player, but he's also fast. He clocked a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash.

Whyle has good blocking skills, which could get him on the field early at a Titan. He was a three-year starter at Cincinnati.

