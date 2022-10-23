Tennessee Titans pick off pair of Matt Ryan passes

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans are playing host to the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown on Sunday.

The Titans have given Matt Ryan a rude welcome, picking off the veteran quarterback twice in the first half.

Andrew Adams had the first interception and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown.

David Long Jr., who has a knack for picking off passes, grabbed the second one and returned it four yards.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories