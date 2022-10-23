Tennessee Titans pick off pair of Matt Ryan passes
The Tennessee Titans are playing host to the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown on Sunday.
The Titans have given Matt Ryan a rude welcome, picking off the veteran quarterback twice in the first half.
Andrew Adams had the first interception and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown.
David Long Jr., who has a knack for picking off passes, grabbed the second one and returned it four yards.
PICK 6️⃣!! @AndrewAdams33 takes it to the house. @Titans
📺: #INDvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Gyn0EpEP0n pic.twitter.com/cL4mSCGujh
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
INTERCEPTED AGAIN! @davidlongjr now has INTs in back-to-back games 😮
📺: #INDvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Gyn0EpEP0n pic.twitter.com/sd1drc2XjX
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022