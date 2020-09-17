Tennessee Titans work out pair of cornerbacks

After adding three players to their practice squad on Thursday, the Tennessee Titans are apparently taking a look at more players.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Titans worked out a pair of cornerbacks in Breon Borders and Greg Mabin, both of whom have multiple years of experience, including on special teams.

The 6-foot, 189-pound Borders has played in 13 games (one start) during his career; 11 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one with the Washington Football Team.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Mabin has appeared in 29 games (one start) over three seasons; 19 for the San Francisco 49ers, one for the Buffalo Bills and nine for the Cincinnati Bengals.

These workouts come on the heels of the Titans signing wide receiver Cody Hollister and defensive backs Maurice Smith and Picasso Nelson to their practice squad.

The Titans are at the maximum of 16 players on the practice squad and 53 players on the active roster, so a corresponding move would be needed to add either Borders or Mabin.

