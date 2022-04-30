Tennessee Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 6 things to know
The Tennessee Titans made their only offensive lineman selection of the 2022 NFL draft thus far when they picked Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round (No. 69 overall).
There is some debate about how quickly NPF will be able to contribute. While some hold out hope he can factor into the starting offensive line equation right away, the consensus is that he’ll need some time to develop.
Petit-Frere will likely be part of the competition for the right tackle job in 2022, but he could very well sit and end up being the long-term solution at left tackle, as Taylor Lewan will enter the final year of his contract in 2023 and could be a cap casualty before that.
For now, we’re taking a look at five things to know about Tennessee’s newest offensive lineman.
How to pronounce his name
Petit-Frere’s last name is of French origin and it translates to “little brother” in English. His maternal grandfather brought the name with him from Haiti.
Kim Smith with the Titans’ public relations was nice enough to share how to pronounce his name.
#Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere's last name is pronounced
puh-TEE FRAIR
— Kim Smith (@Kim_ASmith) April 30, 2022
Early dedication to football
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray
When he was in the fifth grade, Petit-Frere was on the heavier side and actually had to lose weight in order to play football.
So, according to Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com, NPF started eating salads and eventually got in under the weight limit for the youth league.
Here’s how it worked: Petit-Frere lost 25 pounds in fifth grade to play football. He even started eating salads to keep the pounds off. His mother preferred day games over night games, because for the latter, Petit-Frere might avoid eating all day to make sure he cleared weigh-in before the games.
Interestingly enough, Petit-Frere had the opposite issue going into Ohio State, as he was 40 pounds under his ideal weight. His mom, Loris, made sure to feed him enough to get him to where he needed to be.
“She put her foot down and took the thing over, to be quite honest with you, and fed him every day and got him up to where he’s supposed to be,” offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said. “And he ate her out of house and home, she was so fired up when it was over to get him back here because she couldn’t afford it.”
Petit-Frere now stands at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, and he doesn’t anticipate having issues keeping his weight up, as he noted there’s plenty of good food to eat in Nashville.
Petit-Frere doesn’t expect to have issues keeping his weight up in Nashville, not with the food in that town. #Titans
— Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) April 30, 2022
Hidden talents
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
The Ohio State product revealed he played cello in middle school and is now trying to learn piano. He can also swing a golf club with either hand — a regular renaissance man!
.@NicholasPetit's hidden talent: "Played cello in middle school and now trying to learn piano … can swing a golf club lefthanded and righthanded." #Titans
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 30, 2022
Basketball background
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Petit-Frere used to play basketball, which he says helped him develop good footwork.
Nicholas Petit-Frere said he played center in basketball which has helped him develop better footwork. Suggested young athletes to play other sports and see how the skills can help develop traits that will help carry over.
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 30, 2022
Versatility
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Petit-Frere played at multiple spots during his time at Ohio State, even doing so in single games. In 2020, he started at right tackle and played 512 snaps. In 2021, he moved to left tackle, seeing 701 snaps.
Petit-Frere played 701 snaps at LT in 2021, played 512 snaps at RT in 2020, per @PFF.
Had a run-block grade of 60.0 last year, a pass-block grade of 84.3.#Titans
— John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 30, 2022
Impressive in pass protection
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Going into 2021, Petit-Frere hadn’t allowed a single sack in 461 pass-block snaps dating back to 2019. After moving to left tackle last season, NPF allowed two sacks and posted a pass protection grade of 84.3.
Nothing gets past Nicholas Petit-Frere (Per @PFF_College) pic.twitter.com/QeETMy5oO4
— Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 30, 2021
He also managed to hold Purdue EDGE and one of the top pass-rushers in the 2022 NFL draft, George Karlaftis, to zero hurries, pressures and sacks in a game in 2021. That was the first time that had happened last season.
Ohio State held George Karlaftis to:
0 sacks
0 hurries
0 pressures
The first time that's happened all season.
Nicholas Petit-Frere is pretty dang good.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 18, 2021
