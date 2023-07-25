As Tennessee Titans open training camp, it's too soon to give up on Malik Willis | Estes

Quarterback Malik Willis was never supposed to be ready to play as an NFL rookie.

We forget that now so easily.

That it was going to take time. That everyone, it seems, was acknowledging that when the Tennessee Titans took a third-round flier on Willis in 2022. After running Hugh Freeze’s quirky offense at Liberty, Willis would need at least a year behind Ryan Tannehill to settle in comfortably as a pro quarterback.

Of course, Willis didn’t get time to develop. Tannehill got hurt, Willis had to play too soon, and – surprise – he wasn’t ready. He looked like he didn’t know what he wasn’t doing, frankly. I'd imagine that's because he mostly didn't.

“Your rookie season, you’re trying to learn,” Willis said recently. “Everybody says, ‘You’re going to be project this, project that.’”

It should take more than a few terrible games as an unprepared rookie – much less one with a soon-to-be-fired offensive coordinator in Todd Downing, a depleted offensive line and an overmatched receiving corps – to give up on a 24-year-old quarterback with a lot of ability and upside.

Here we are, though. The Titans telegraphed their intentions in April when they traded up to draft Will Levis in the second round.

Another Day 2 pick spent on a quarterback viewed as a project, but you couldn’t blame the Titans. They were protecting themselves. If they believed Willis to be their QB of the future, then Levis wouldn't be here.

And based on what they saw last season, how could they trust Willis to be Tannehill’s successor?

Looking back, was too much unfairly expected of Willis too soon?

“It’s a results-based business. It doesn't matter,” Willis said when asked. “It doesn’t matter what I think. It doesn’t matter what you think. It just is.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) warms up during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

'Malik has grown a lot'

At one point during the final stages of offseason practices this summer, the Titans moved the football to the 35-yard line and said it was third-and-7. Coach Mike Vrabel had a reason.

After his offense picked up the first down, Vrabel followed up with the quarterback – Willis – and asked him, “Hey, what was the situation?”

“It didn’t dawn on him that we were kind of right on that fringe field goal, third-and-7, not trying to lose any yards, could potentially go for it on fourth down,” Vrabel said later. “… Long story short, we converted, but eventually, all those things are going to have to trigger in a quarterback’s mind pretty quickly.”

It's a good example of what the Titans are still looking for in Willis. It's not that he can't do it. It's not about arm strength. It's more a matter of confidence and competence, traits that stem from a solid understanding of how to be an NFL quarterback. As noted, that takes time. It will for Levis, too.

I wouldn’t read the above as Vrabel being unhappy with Willis. Actually, in the coach’s words, Willis has “continued to get better, just his attitude, his demeanor.” Teammates, too, insist that Willis has improved quite a bit this offseason. As Tannehill offered, “Malik has grown a lot.”

Now or (maybe) never

Tannehill threw with Willis this past offseason. Willis also worked with private QB coach Sean McEvoy, who detailed those efforts in May to Tennessean beat writer Nick Suss.

“It’s definitely different than last year,” Willis said. “Things were moving fast. It was my rookie year. It was my first time being under center at OTAs last year. You’ve got to understand that perspective.

“But,” he added for a second time, “it’s a results-based business.”

When training camp begins this week, few players on the Titans’ roster will have more at stake than Willis. Tannehill remains the sure starter. Levis is a lock to make the team. Odds – and possibly, reps – could be stacked against Willis. In only his second NFL season, he’s facing a make-or-break preseason.

At best, Willis could earn a spot as the third quarterback retained and beat out Levis as the Titans’ clear backup entering the season.

That’d perhaps prolong a future quarterback competition with Levis into the post-Tannehill era, whenever that begins.

At worst, Willis won’t be here much longer, his NFL career in crisis before age 25.

Too soon for all that, I’d say.

But the Titans won’t ask me.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

