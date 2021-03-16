Tennessee Titans, OLB Bud Dupree agree to terms on contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Titans have reportedly addressed their need at outside linebacker after agreeing to terms on a deal with former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree. The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who note that Dupree will be making $16.5 million annually on a multi-year deal, although it isn’t clear over how many years exactly. Dupree has tallied 39.5 sacks since coming into the league in 2015, including 19.5 in 27 games the past two seasons and a career-high 11.5 in 2019. Dupree is coming off a torn ACL last season that limited him to just 11 games.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants made push to add Leonard Floyd before he re-signed with Rams

    The New York Giants reportedly made a push to add edge rusher Leonard Floyd before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

  • Titans players react to Jonnu Smith landing massive deal with Patriots

    Titans players were cheering on their former teammate after he reportedly landed a big deal with the Patriots.

  • Report: Titans making strong push for Bud Dupree

    Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in February that the team needs more out of their pass rush and he’s prioritizing that area early in the free agency negotiating window. The team has agreed to a deal with defensive end Denico Autry and they are reportedly in hot pursuit of another defensive free agent. NFL [more]

  • Steelers re-sign Cam Sutton

    Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton will remain in Pittsburgh. Sutton, who was set to hit free agency, agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers, according to NFL Network. A backup in his first three seasons, Sutton became a starter late last season, and the Steelers liked what they saw of him. Sutton is also an [more]

  • EDGE Bud Dupree signs with the Tennesse Titans via free agency

    The Titans have reportedly addressed their need at outside linebacker after agreeing to terms on a deal with former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree. The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who note that Dupree will be making $16.5 million annually on a multi-year deal, although it isn’t clear over how many years exactly. Dupree has tallied 39.5 sacks since coming into the league in 2015, including 19.5 in 27 games the past two seasons and a career-high 11.5 in 2019. Dupree is coming off a torn ACL last season that limited him to just 11 games.

  • Report: Titans, Kendall Lamm agree to two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million

    The Titans are not just concentrating on upgrading their pass rush. They also are working on improving the depth in their offensive line. Tennessee has reached agreement with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Titans reached agreements with pass rushers Denico [more]

  • Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL free agency tracker

    Follow along with this tracker for all of the latest reported Tennessee Titans signings, trades and more.

  • Rearview Mirror: Tempers, cars and drivers heat up in Phoenix

    From Josh Berry's double birds, Noah Gragson's hot ride and Truex Jr.'s big win, Kim Coon puts Phoenix Raceway in the Rearview Mirror.

  • OL Matt Feiler agrees to 3-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers

    Former Steelers OL Matt Feiler is headed to Los Angeles.

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Coach: Sabres' Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future'

    An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period. Now, the Sabres, who have a league-low 16 points, are left to hope that Eichel will be able to return this season.

  • Warriors rookie James Wiseman benched for 3 quarters after missing COVID-19 test

    "He responded exactly as I had hoped he would. He competed with energy and that bodes well."

  • What we learned from the G League Ignite team

    Who helped their draft stock and what did we learn from G League bubble season? We break down the four prospects' performances and where they potentially stand on draft boards.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to Joe Thuney’s signing is all you need to know

    It's safe to say that Mahomes is happy with the Chiefs' choice to add Joe Thuney.

  • Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town

    Indiana was so bad this year that it missed a tournament held solely in its own state and ended up firing coach Archie Miller. But his replacement seems obvious if the Hoosiers bother to chase him.

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Russell Wilson trade: Bears helped by Seahawk's interest in Sam Darnold

    The key could be a three-way trade.

  • Patriots go on $232 million spending spree on Day 1 of free agency

    Bill Belichick isn't willing to endure another losing season.