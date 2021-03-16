Tennessee Titans, OLB Bud Dupree agree to terms on contract

The Titans have reportedly addressed their need at outside linebacker after agreeing to terms on a deal with former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree. The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who note that Dupree will be making $16.5 million annually on a multi-year deal, although it isn’t clear over how many years exactly. Dupree has tallied 39.5 sacks since coming into the league in 2015, including 19.5 in 27 games the past two seasons and a career-high 11.5 in 2019. Dupree is coming off a torn ACL last season that limited him to just 11 games.