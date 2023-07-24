Tennessee Titans officially announce DeAndre Hopkins signing

The Tennessee Titans officially announced the signing of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, giving the team the No. 1 receiver it desperately lacked last season.

Hopkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and three-time first-team All Pro honoree who's played with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Cardinals last season. He joins a Titans receiver room built around second-year pass catchers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and free agent signee Chris Moore.

Hopkins all but confirmed the news on July 16, tweeting: "I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!"

I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 17, 2023

The Titans report for training camp on July 25.

