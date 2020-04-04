Tennessee Titans offer hollow farewell to Marcus Mariota in social media post

While it may not have ended like both sides hoped when the franchise spend the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draf on the Heisman winner, there also appears to be little bad blood.

After former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota officially signing with the Las Vegas Raiders to be the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterback, the Tennessee Titans posted to Instagram to thank the best player in Oregon football history.

The farewell gesture seems like a nice gesture at first glance. But, when you look at their other social media posts to other players, including Delanie Walker and Jurrell Casey, Marcus Mariota seems like an after thought.

Casey received not one but two posts, one which was a full page quote from Titans GM Jon Robinson.

Even Delanie Walker got a nice quote in his post.

Marcus Mariota got the equivalent to "it is your birthday" written on a cake.

Sure, Mariota's time didn't pan out how both parties expected. He showed flashes throughout his professional career, including an impressive sophomore campaign when he threw 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions with a career-best 7.9 yards-per-attempt until a broken leg ended his season. His junior season saw massive regression as he threw 13 touchdowns to 15 interceptions while playing through a hamstring injury. That regression would continue into his fourth season under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mariota had a 29-32 record in 61 games as a starter with 13,207 passing yards, 76 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions.

Then he was benched and was considered the scapegoat for the Titans problems. Still, after being benched, Mariota was a consummate professional until the end. Head coach Mike Vrabel praised Mariota's professionalism throughout the season. Basically, Vrabel was just happy Mariota didn't make his life difficult.

Mariota signed with the Las Vegas Raiders where he hopes to find stability while getting a chance to compete for the starting position in Las Vegas, but he knows that it is David Carr's team going in.

Mariota deserved more. He deserved better. And hopefully he'll get that with the Raiders.

