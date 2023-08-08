Tennessee Titans offense outmatched without DeAndre Hopkins; other practice observations

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans offense got a glimpse during Tuesday's training camp practice of what life without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could look like.

Hopkins was absent Tuesday, an occurrence coach Mike Vrabel said after the team signed him would happen from time to time. And with Hopkins away, Tannehill and the passing offense couldn't make much of anything happen.

In 11-on-11 periods, Tannehill was 4-for-9 passing with two interceptions, and three more passes tipped or batted away. Safety Kevin Byard had two pass breakups, one leading to an interception by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Al-Shaair had a pass breakup of his own on a throw intended for slot receiver Kyle Philips, and defensive tackle Denico Autry batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage for the second consecutive practice.

Tannehill's final period of the day was a hurry-up drill where the offense had 70 seconds to get into field goal range to try to win the game. He completed his first two passes, crossing routes to Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but was intercepted on his third attempt. Tannehill targeted tight end Chig Okonkwo downfield and over the middle on the throw but safety Elijah Molden tipped the ball up into the air for fellow safety Amani Hooker to snag and end the attack.

By comparison, backup quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis both led charges to set up winning field goals. Willis drove the second unit into the red zone with deep completions to receivers Colton Dowell and Reggie Roberson before spiking and setting up a 33-yard field goal for Trey Wolff.

Levis was 3-for-4 with long completions to undrafted free agents Tre'Shaun Harrison and Gavin Holmes that set up a 47-yard field goal for Wolff.

Without Hopkins, most of the Titans' three-receiver sets were built around Treylon Burks, Philips and Chris Moore. On the Titans' first unofficial depth chart released Monday, Burks and Hopkins were listed as the first-team receivers, with Moore and Westbrook-Ikhine as their backups.

Here are The Tennessean's other observations from Tuesday's practice.

Tennessee Titans training camp observations: August 8

Offensive lineman Corey Levin returned to practice Tuesday, and Al-Shaair practiced in full after being limited Monday. Tight end Alize Mack was absent for the second straight practice after leaving Friday's session early with an injury. Defensive tackle Teair Tart was absent Tuesday as well after leaving Monday early.

Okonkwo talked about working more reps as a fullback after practice Monday, then spent a good chunk of Tuesday's individual sessions doing just that. The Titans were practicing toss sweep plays with their running backs and Okonkwo repped as the fullback out of an I-formation to lead block.

Elsewhere in individual drills: Autry and outside linebacker Arden Key had a fun session of drills with coaches Ryan Crow and Lori Locust, ranging in activities from deflecting tennis balls thrown at them in rapid succession to deflecting punches in a shadow-boxing session with pads. On offense, Vrabel was using similar pads to jab at receivers as they were trying to catch passes.

Two things Tannehill and the first-team offense did do well: First, Tannehill drew a free play by enticing the defense offsides and slinging a nice throw downfield. Willis also did a good job of drawing a defender offsides in a hurry-up drill, but he couldn't complete his free play throw to receiver Racey McMath. Tannehill was also effective in 7-on-7 drills, finishing 6-for-6 with a pair of completions to Burks, Philips and Westbrook-Ikhine.

In addition to his two kicks in the two-minute drills at the end of practice, Wolff kicked nine others in live periods. He was 8-for-9, his lone miss coming from 40 yards out. He made kicks from 44, 47 and 51 yards.

Fans were back out at practice Tuesday, including a group of kids enjoying the scenes of training camp. Toward the end of the last two-minute session of the day, two kids wearing Derrick Henry jerseys got distracted from what was going on on the field by a blocking sled. They politely asked a nearby police officer if they could try to drive the sled like they've seen football players do in blocking drills, but the officer told them it probably wasn't a good idea while the team was still practicing.

ROSTER PROJECTIONS: Projecting Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster after 2 weeks of football training camp

TACKLE BATTLE: How Chris Hubbard overtook Tennessee Titans football right tackle battle in 6 days

One more video before we go

Vrabel announced Monday that defensive line coach and assistant head coach Terrell Williams will act as head coach for the Titans' preseason opener against the Bears Saturday in Chicago. Williams mostly spent his time with his defensive linemen Tuesday; he isn't adding head coach responsibilities until Friday.

So that meant a good look at Williams getting face-to-face time with younger defensive tackles like Jayden Peevy and Shakel Brown as they try to make the roster out of training camp.

#Titans DL coach (and soon-to-be acting head coach) Terrell Williams gets some work in with his guys. pic.twitter.com/OymbbDm8p5 — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) August 8, 2023

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans training camp: Offense skids without DeAndre Hopkins