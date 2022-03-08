  • Oops!
Tennessee Titans not placing franchise tag on Harold Landry

Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read
The Tennessee Titans are not placing the franchise tag on Pro Bowl outside linebacker Harold Landy III, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to the USA TODAY Network on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official.

General manager Jon Robinson didn’t shut the door on a tag for Laundry at the NFL scouting combine last week, but using it never seemed likely for the cap-strained Titans. If Tennessee placed the franchise tag on Landry and couldn’t work out a long-term deal with him by July 15, his one-year tender would’ve counted in full against the 2022 salary cap. For linebackers, It’s set at $18.7 million for the non-exclusive franchise tag and $15.7 million for the transition tag, according to a memo obtained by NFL Network. The Titans are already in the red, currently $7.8 million over the cap for next season.

NFL COMBINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Jordan Davis, Ahmad Gardner among biggest draft standouts

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
With the tag deadline set to pass, the Titans can continue contract negotiations with Landry exclusively until March 14, when the two-day legal tampering window opens. That’s when other teams can begin contract talks with Landry ahead of the expiration of his rookie contract March 16.

The Titans’ sack leader the last three seasons, Landry in 2021 posted a career-high 12 to pace a dominant Tennessee pass rush.

The team wants to keep its front four together, but it isn’t in a position to break the bank for Landry, who could command $17 million per year in a new deal, with other needs on the roster and limited cap space.

“We’ve had discussions about that and we’ll continue to have those discussions,” Robinson said of contract talks with Landry’s camp at the NFL combine. “Continuing to work through that. We’ll see how it goes. … He’s done a lot of good things for us, but there’s a lot of factors that go into (him returning). He’s certainly worked hard and been about what we’re about. We’re going to do our best to try to keep him (in Nashville).

“... it is a balance of trying to keep that (front four) together and working through Harold’s contract and being mindful of players we have coming down the pipe too that we want to try to keep there as well.”

The NFL Network first reported that the Titans wouldn't tag Landry.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans won't place franchise tag on Harold Landry

