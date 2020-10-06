Tennessee Titans have no positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

For the second straight day, the Tennessee Titans didn’t get any positive COVID-19 test results, according to multiple reports.

With no positives in the past two days, the Titans could potentially get back into their facility as early as Wednesday, which would give them plenty of time to prepare for the Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, with the way things have transpired recently, we can’t exactly say the Titans are out of the woods yet, but the situation is certainly looking better than it did just a few days ago.

On his radio show on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel noted that the team is preparing to be without the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, of which there are 11 in total.

Nine of those players were placed there last week, and of those nine, eight of them were on the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Cameron Batson, who is among the players on the list, was on the practice squad but had been elevated on game day in each of the past two contests.

On top of Batson, the Titans could potentially be without defensive linemen DaQuan Jones and Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, long snapper Beau Brinkley, wide receiver Adam Humphries, and fullback Khari Blasingame depending on their symptoms.

However, there is a chance the Titans will get at least some of them back in time for the game against the Bills, as players who are asymptomatic can be activated off the list and return after five days. Players who experienced symptoms have to wait a minimum of 10 days.