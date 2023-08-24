Tennessee Titans NFL preseason: How to watch, stream game vs. New England Patriots

The Tennessee Titans wrap up the preseason on Friday with a game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans' third preseason game is 16 days before the season opener at the New Orleans Saints. Mike Vrabel said it's possible starting QB Ryan Tannehill may play Friday. Will Levis returned to practice on Wednesday, so he is likely to be available as well along with Malik Willis at quarterback.

Another player to watch will be new kicker Michael Badgley, signed earlier this week while Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff were released from the roster. Badgley made a one-game cameo with the Titans during Week 1 of the 2021 season, when he missed an extra point and a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to Friday's game.

How to watch Tennessee Titans game vs. New England Patriots in NFL preseason

Time: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 25

Place: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

TV: WKRN-2 in Nashville; NFL Network nationally

Other Titans TV affiliates: Knoxville: WATE Channel 6; Memphis: WREG Channel 3.2; Chattanooga: WRCB Channel 3; Jackson: WJKT Channel 16; Johnson City: WJHL Channel 11.2; Bowling Green, Ky.: WNKY Channel 40.3; Huntsville, Ala.: WHNT Channel 19.2; Paducah, Ky.: WDKA Channel 49

Streaming: NFL+, Titans app and TennesseeTitans.com

Radio: 104.5-FM in Nashville (Titans Radio affiliates can be found here)

